'Nobody can help me': Sewage repeatedly flooding Blanchester woman's home

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — A Blanchester woman has been living a "nightmare." Tina Christman said sewage has been overflowing into and around her home repeatedly over the last few years — and it’s making her sick.

"This was my first little house I got,” Christman said with tears in her eyes. "I was excited because I was homeless for two years and I finally got a place."

It was supposed to be home sweet home, but she said issues began after about a year.

In the last four and a half years, Christman said sewage has flooded her home about 10 times.

"Poop," she said. "It’s sewer."

She’s documented issues in pictures and video but said her pleas for help have gone unanswered.

"They said they can't help me," Christman said. "Nobody can help me with this. I'd just like to know why."

An employee at the Village of Blanchester told WCPO that because the issue is occurring on private property, it’s not their jurisdiction.

Christman said her lot is owned by Blanchester Mobile Home Park. WCPO knocked on the office door and attempted to call the property manager several times, but did not receive a response.

Another neighbor told WCPO crews that her mother’s lot had experienced similar sewage issues too.

Christman said the flooding has exacerbated her medical issues and made it harder to breathe. Her dogs have had health issues too.

"My dog ate some of the sewer because it flooded so bad,” she said. “I’m afraid they're going to get sick and die on me and that's not fair to me.”

Christman said she’s also tried contacting the state and governor’s office. WCPO crews saw an employee from the state inspecting the property Tuesday.

"I don't sleep nights. I’m up with her," said Joyce Welch, Christman’s mother. "It’s a nightmare in here. It's a place you wish you could walk away from."

It’s not that simple for Christman.

"I’m on disability and I can’t," said Christman. "I put everything I had into this. Everything."