Gun found in student's locker at Blanchester High School, police say

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — A gun was found in a student's locker at Blanchester High School Thursday morning.

Blanchester police said in a press release officers were dispatched to the school around 10 a.m. after administrators found a semi-automatic pistol in a 16-year-old "special needs" student's locker.

Police said several rounds of ammunition were loaded in the gun, but none were chambered (meaning it was not ready to be fired).

The firearm was seized by police, but they said the student whose locker it was found in was not taken into custody. They said the investigation is ongoing, and did not elaborate on the meaning of what "special needs" the student has.

The school was placed on lockdown while administrators waited for police to arrive after the gun was found.

WCPO will update this story with more info as it becomes available.

This latest discovery inside a school comes after more than five schools around the Tri-State were threatened in some way in the weeks following the fatal Michigan school shooting.

