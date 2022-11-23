Watch Now
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash on US 42 in Warren County

Wayne Township crash
Valerie Lyons/WCPO
Wayne Township crash
Posted at 7:20 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 19:20:45-05

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Wayne Township Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck driver hit a farm tractor at U.S. 42 and Cedar Hill Road. The tractor driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver was trapped after crashing into a ditch. First responders pulled the driver out and he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

U.S. 42 is expected to be shut down for cleanup for several more hours, officials said.

