Dispatch: Plane crashes in Caesar Creek Lake, no injuries reported

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to Caesar Creek State Park after a plane crashed into a lake Wednesday afternoon.
Warren County dispatch confirmed a small engine aircraft crash-landed in Caesar Creek Lake. No injuries have been reported at this time.
WCPO has a crew heading to the scene in Waynesville and will update this story with more information when it is available.
