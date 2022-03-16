Watch
Dispatch: Plane crashes in Caesar Creek Lake, no injuries reported

Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 16:30:07-04

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to Caesar Creek State Park after a plane crashed into a lake Wednesday afternoon.

Warren County dispatch confirmed a small engine aircraft crash-landed in Caesar Creek Lake. No injuries have been reported at this time.

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene in Waynesville and will update this story with more information when it is available.

