WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Warren County Little League is hanging up its cleats, with this spring marking the final season for a league that has served the community for generations.

The league's board announced last week the decision to discontinue the program, citing declining player numbers and a growing difficulty in finding volunteers. The board noted in a Facebook post that the love of the game will live on in every player who has ever played on the fields at Testerman Park.

WATCH: Here's what one Warren County mom had to say about the decision

Warren County Little League disbands after decades of play



The president of the Little League board said the decision also comes as more kids move toward travel leagues, which can cost thousands of dollars a year on average.

For families like Alyssa Baker's, the closure hits close to home.

"I have four boys, so baseball is becoming quite a lifestyle for us," Baker said.

Even her youngest, who is still more interested in digging in the dirt than making plays like his older brothers, will now need a new home field.

"He doesn't quite follow all the rules," Baker said. "He runs to the pitcher's mound instead of first base."

Baker said the community connection that little league baseball provides is something travel ball cannot replace for every family.

"We have four kids, so travel ball isn't really an option for our kids right now. When we're being pulled in four different directions, it doesn't really make sense to sign up for a travel ball, so having a rec league like this is perfect," Baker said.

Baker also said she enjoyed being able to watch her kids play on the fields she grew up playing on.

"To have that kind of dissolve and be no more is kind of a bummer," she said.

But the president of South Lebanon Baseball said Warren County baseball players are in good hands.

Loveland and South Lebanon are currently accepting Warren County players for fall ball. South Lebanon Baseball said it falls within the Lebanon Youth Baseball district boundary following the loss of Warren County Little League and will absorb players all the way to U.S. 22 in Maineville.

Lebanon also plays fall ball, which many leagues do not offer, and has already seen a significant number of Warren County kids sign up.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.