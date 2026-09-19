Warren County Airport invites public to check out growth at 2026 Airport Fest

WCPO Get in touch with WCPO 9 News Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. Have a story idea or tip for Jackie? Fill out the form below to send her an email! First Name Last Name Email Phone Number What do you want Jackie to know? Security Check Submit

LEBANON, Ohio. — Warren County Airport is throwing open its runways to the public Saturday for Airport Fest 2026, a free community event celebrating Ohio's fastest-growing general aviation airport and its estimated $20 million economic impact on the region.

Watch: Helicopter views of Warren County

WC Airport

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warren County Airport, also known as John Lane Field, in Lebanon, Ohio. Admission and parking are free, though aircraft rides and food truck purchases require separate payment.

Visitors can view static aircraft displays, take airplane and $50 helicopter rides, and explore a kids zone featuring bounce houses, face painting, and crafts. Live music will also be featured throughout the day.

A highlight of this year's event is the appearance of the WWII B-25 Mitchell bomber "Champagne Gal," on site through the Yankee Air Museum, with flight experiences available.

Rebecca Koehl, executive assistant at Warren County Airport, said the event is designed to connect the community with an airport that many may not realize is right in their backyard.

"A lot of people think that aviation is super inaccessible, so we just want them to get to know the airport and see the community impact that we have. We have four different businesses here and an estimated $20 million impact," Koehl said.

The airport oversees 40,000 operations annually and serves 150 tenants. This summer, officials announced a major construction project — the addition of 4 new hangars — made possible in part because of the airport's private ownership structure.

"The airport is privately owned, so we're able to do that without going through the red tape, and we're doing this all without taxpayer money," Koehl said.

As Warren County continues to grow, Koehl said demand for runway access is increasing. The airport has become a destination not just for business travel, but for leisure trips to nearby attractions.

"If they wanna go to Kings Island, a lot of people will do that. For the tennis tournament that was here during the summer, we had people calling like months in advance," Koehl said.

Mae Panek, airport services coordinator at Warren County Airport and a Lebanon High School senior learning to fly at the airport, said it is all with the next generation of pilots in mind.

"Thinking about the impact I can have, especially on other women in aviation, is a really good feeling, and I hope to see a lot more female pilots out there," Panek said.

Airport Fest 2026 takes place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warren County Airport, John Lane Field, in Lebanon, Ohio.