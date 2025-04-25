Violent crime survivors in Tri-State call for change, healing at annual Take Back the Night

CINCINNATI — Thousands of survivors are marking National Crime Victims' Rights Month with vigils in cities across the country, including right here in Cincinnati.

The first Take Back the Night Cincinnati was in 1980. Since then, it’s brought together advocates and survivors, like Sheila Nared.

"I was a survivor of sexual assault as a teenager," said Nared.

After her assault, Nared’s life changed and she was led on a path to help others like her. She became a social worker and director of Seven Hills Neighborhood Trauma Recovery Center.

"Eventually, I went to school, I started working at a homeless shelter, and I just got connected, and I found my place,” said Nared. “You know, and I wanna be a hope shop for other people because I had no hope at one time."

While Take Back the Night focuses on survivors of sexual assault, it’s for people from all walks of life affected by violent crime and connects them with resources.

It’s how Stephanie Brown found the Trauma Recovery Center and met Nared.

"I experienced losing children at an early age, their father was killed in gun violence, and I just had a brother expire, and I’m just trying to be strong and move along," said Brown.

Brown said the Trauma Recovery Center has helped her greatly through her healing journey.

"I have someone I can open up to, a lot of people don’t have anyone to talk to, and they close themselves off," said Brown.

But no matter what you’ve been through, the purpose of Take the Night Back is to fight for change.

I asked Nared what solutions she wants to see when it comes to policy to help the community see less violent crime and, ultimately, less community trauma.

"One of the big things for me is have seats for those directly affected at the table," said Nared. "Even the solutions that are being submitted through services, they need to be a part of that."