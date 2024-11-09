Veterans Day weekend kicks off with the DAV 5k

CINCINNATI — Hundreds laced up their running shoes and headed to the Banks to honor veterans at the annual DAV 5k. The DAV raises money through events, like the 5k, to supply essential resources to those who served.

Caitlin Rulli is a runner who carries her late husband's war stories in her heart.

“For 11 years he did two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan,” she said.

Her husband, she shared, died in a tragic crash four years ago. Rulli said she saw firsthand how the DAV helped her husband.

“It really helped him a lot and changed him,” she expressed.

PTSD is what she said he sought help for, and the DAV had the resources to assist him in healing from the heavy load veterans carry.

“Veterans are a small percentage of the population, but they're carrying a big load,” the Spokesperson for DAV and veteran Dan Clare said.

He shared how so many people who’ve served felt just like him when he came back home.

“When I came home it felt like no one was there,” Clare stated. “No one knew what was going on.”

Executive Director for the DAV, Cody VanBoxel, said the DAV works to raise thousands of dollars to be a safe space and provide resources to those who served.

Resources like “…jobs, we help them with VA benefits, we fight for proper legislation, homeless veterans, mental health,” Vanbexal shared.

Community members ran, walked, and rolled for their loved ones, friends, brothers and sisters, also veterans. Throughout the DAV 5k, Rullie wasn't the only one running to keep her husband’s legacy alive.

“That's why shes wearing her jersey,” she shared.

The Rullie family dog ran right beside her mom to honor her dad.

“She was his dog actually so we’re coming down to walk for her dad,” Rullies said.

For more information on the 5k and the DAV visit this website.