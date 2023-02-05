Vehicle left in house after crash; inspection to determine safe removal

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A vehicle remains embedded within a Montgomery residence after a crash Sunday morning, the Montgomery Fire Department reports.

According to Chief Paul Wright, firefighters responded to the 8000 block of Monte Drive in Montgomery at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they determined one individual was in the crashed car. The driver was transported to Bethesda North. Chief Wright stated he did not believe their injuries to be serious in nature.

The homeowner was present at the time of the accident and was unharmed.

Until a building inspector is able to safely examine the scene, the vehicle will remain in place, Chief Wright stated.

Utilites have been disabled at this address and the homeowner evacuated until after this assessment is made.

No cause has been released for the accident.