Vacant building scheduled for demolition collapses in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A vacant building on Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine partially collapsed Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire officials told us the building's collapse was called in at around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday; the building that collapsed was scheduled to be demolished the same day, according to CFD.

There was no one inside when the building fell, and no one was hurt, fire officials said.

CFD said it's possible that heavy rains that moved through the region on Tuesday, dropping around 1.85 inches of precipitation, contributed to the building's collapse.

The building is next door to Elm Street Market, which fire officials said will be closed for the time being as a precaution; when the building next door collapsed, CFD said some bricks did fall on the roof of Elm Street Market, so the market will be closed for safety purposes, in case more bricks fall.