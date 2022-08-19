USDA ends universal free lunch program in schools, districts urge parents to reapply for support

School districts are pleading with families to reapply for the federal free & reduced lunch program if they qualify so that no student has to go to class hungry.

For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired which means districts will no longer be able to offer all students a free meal.

The free & reduced lunch program does still exist for those who apply, but it varies by district.

In Kenton County, seven schools are able to provide meals to all students regardless of status. But in West Clermont Schools, no schools qualify for free meals.

All 65 Cincinnati Public Schools will still be able to provide free breakfast to students through a different USDA program. And all but nine schools will be able to provide free lunch.

CPS Director of Student Dining, Jessica Shelly, said it’s tough when parents are weighing their options of buying school lunch or packing. But with rising food costs, she the cafeteria is still the best bet.

“For parents who are trying to balance their budgets, we offer a meal for only $1.75 in elementary and only $2.00 in our secondary schools and that is the best deal around,” Shelly said. “You can’t pack a lunch with an entree, four sides including fresh fruits, vegetables and milk for that amount of money.”

To put that in perspective, even the cheap Lunchable without a drink runs about $1.67 at Kroger. It's $2.50 if you want the juice box.

Rising food prices are changing things for districts as well. For example, Kenton County had to raise meal prices by 25-35 cents.

Families can apply for the federal free & reduced lunch program HERE. Check with your district office if you need assistance applying.

