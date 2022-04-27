USA Today readers vote Smale Park second best riverwalk

CINCINNATI — USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards, 10Best, announced the list of top 10 riverwalks, voted best in 2022.

Anyone who's ever taken a stroll along Cincinnati's riverfront or played with their families at the park on a beautiful day won't be surprised to learn that Smale Park was voted second best.

"At Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, visitors can watch the river traffic float by, cycle along the Ohio River Trail, buy fresh produce at the Castellini Esplanade farmers market, cool off in the Fath Fountain or stop to smell the flowers in the Gardner Family Grove and Rose Garden," reads the entry for Smale Park.

The Cincinnati destination was beat out by the Detroit International Riverwalk, which USA Today said stretches from Joe Louis Arena to Gabriel Richard Park — neither of which cross the water into Canada, so perhaps they should have lost points for the misnomer.

USA Today says their 10Best lists are voted upon by readers, but doesn't clarify how many are polled or what options the have to choose from.

Obviously for this poll, they found readers who enjoyed the Queen City's riverfront space and voted it better than more well-known riverwalks, like San Antonio, TX and Wilmington, NC.