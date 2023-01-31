University of Cincinnati unveils 2023 season schedule as team forays into Big 12

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati will host five Big 12 opponents at Nippert Stadium in addition to two other home games as the team enters its first season in the new conference.

UC officially joins the Big 12 on July 1.

The team was invited to join the conference in September of 2021, but the Bearcats weren't intended to play in the Big 12 until 2024. In June 2022, UC announced the team would make the leap one year earlier than that.

The season will kick off with an opening showdown between UC and Eastern Kentucky before the Bearcats travel to Pittsburgh to restart the River City Rivalry against the Panthers; UC hasn't played against Pitt since 2012.

Also featured in the season will be the 127th Battle of the Victory Bell when the Bearcats take on the Miami University Redhawks on Sept. 16.

Current season ticket holders have until March 31 to renew their tickets for the team's first Big 12 season. A limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale sometime in the summer.

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats 2023 football schedule:

Eastern Kentucky – Sept. 2

at Pittsburgh – Sept. 9

Miami (Ohio) – Sept. 16

Oklahoma – Sept. 23

at BYU – Sept. 29 (Friday night)

BYE WEEKEND – Oct. 7

Iowa State – Oct. 14

Baylor – Oct. 21

at Oklahoma State – Oct. 28

UCF – Nov. 4

at Houston – Nov. 11

at West Virginia – Nov. 18

Kansas – Nov. 25

Also announced Tuesday, TQL will now partner with UC and new stadium signage will be in place in Nippert stadium as a result. The company's logo will also be featured on the field of Nippert Stadium.