Unconventional fun found on 2 wheels

BURLINGTON —

Are you up for some unconventional, heart pumping fun? Mountain bike time trials might just be the thing for you.

The event is hosted on Wednesday nights by Boone County Parks through July 3rd. It's at England Idlewild Park.

Boone County Park Mountain Bike Time Trials



What exactly is this? It's a timed mountain bike course back in the woods with dips, turns and climbs. Some participants were as young as 4!

The kids loop is 1.5 miles long and the adult loop is 2.7 miles long. Participants can do as many laps as they would like as long as it's within the window of time given. Kids have 30 minutes to bike and adults get a little over 1 hour.

Jennifer Ketchmark Bike time trials



As daunting as it may sound for some, beginners are welcome to try this!

"We have a great workshop set up for kids, even adults can do it, I did it, that's how I first learned with Olivia and it teaches you all the basics and it gets our really in tune with your bike so you know what to do when you are out on the trails, said volunteer Kristine Hess.

Jennifer Ketchmark Kids Mountain Bike Workshop



And there is no shame in walking your bike! Kids and adults alike can be seen walking their bikes up the more difficult portions of the course.

I did the time trials last year and know from experience that the end is the hardest part so I asked organizer Brian Bozeman if that was by design.

"Yea I think that's torture picked on purpose, it will make you want to go for another lap, right?!" said Bozeman jokingly.

WCPO Mountain bike trail

