Uncle Al Show's 'Mr. Patches' actor Tom McGreevey dies at 91

CINCINNATI — A familiar face for many Cincinnatians, Tom McGreevey — known to many as Mr. Patches on The Uncle Al Show — has died at the age of 91, according to an announcement from Spring Grove Funeral Home.

McGreevey passed away on May 20, the announcement said.

McGreevey, born on July 21, 1932 in New York, was a Marine who served during the Korean War.

The talented actor graduated from the American Acting Academy of New York before landing a role in Cincinnati on the Uncle Al Show. For several years, between 1927 and 1978, McGreevey portrayed Mr. Patches on the show, bringing joy and laughter to countless children who called the Queen City home.

McGreevey later moved to California to continue his acting career, from which he retired in 1997.

For the last decade, however, McGreevey and his wife, Lynn Herazo Gebhart-McGreevey, have lived in Clifton with near their children, McGreevey's sister and the couple's nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spring Grove Funeral Homes, though the details of those arrangements were not announced.

“The Uncle Al Show” was a weekday staple from 1950 to 1985 on WCPO 9. Al Lewis and his wife Wanda — with appearances from other regulars like McGreevey — produced original songs, skits, and art to engage, entertain and educate.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Cincinnati’s children were part of the live-audience and many were participants in the show’s skits. It was one of the longest running local children’s shows in American broadcast history.