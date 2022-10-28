New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy

CINCINNATI — “The Uncle Al Show” is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands of children in a new documentary, “Cincinnati’s Uncle Al.”

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Miossi and WCPO 9 award-winning producer/editor Jeremy Glover use original archival show footage and new interviews with former cast and crew to reveal the behind-the-scenes magic that shaped generations of childhood memories.

“The Uncle Al Show” was a weekday staple from 1950 to 1985 on WCPO 9. Al Lewis and his wife Wanda produced original songs, skits, and art to engage, entertain and educate. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Cincinnati’s children were part of the live-audience and many were participants in the show’s skits. It was one of the longest running local children’s shows in American broadcast history. Uncle Al’s accordion and hat remain iconic decades later.

“I had the tremendous fortune of having access to WCPO 9’s treasure trove of Uncle Al archival material. Hundreds of hours of shows, most not seen since their original airing, were digitized for this film,” said Miossi. “That, combined with interviews with those who knew Al and Wanda Lewis best, including his daughters and those who worked on the show, this documentary is a nostalgic journey back into the world that was ‘The Uncle Al Show.’”

“’The Uncle Al Show’ was groundbreaking and unique when it debuted on WCPO 9, and it holds a special place in the hearts of so many in our area,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. “I’m thrilled we were able to put this documentary together to capture what this show meant to children growing up in the Cincinnati area and to the TV industry.”

“Cincinnati’s Uncle Al” premieres Sunday, Nov. 6, at 7:00PM on WCPO 9. You can also watch the documentary starting Nov. 6, by searching WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.

