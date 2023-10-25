UAW members in the Tri-State working food pantries, picket lines as strike continues

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Hundreds of autoworkers in the Tri-State are going on weeks without pay as the UAW continues its strike against the Big Three automakers.

Nearly 700 employees at the Sharonville Ford plant have been laid off, while 115 General Motors workers in West Chester are currently on strike.

Union members who are on strike are getting $500 a week, and those who were laid off, in many cases, are not eligible for unemployment benefits.Workers who are earning strike pay are doing so by either working the picket lines or volunteering at a local food pantry.

Because of their circumstances, some UAW members are both the volunteers and the customers at the food pantries.

For Sade Thomas, working at the pantry after being laid off at the Ford transmission plant has been a mixed bag.

"Makes you feel good knowing that you could come here and be able to put things together to help other people that's struggling, knowing this could be you," said Thomas.

Like many UAW members who aren't working right now, Thomas said she's wondering where her next paycheck and meal are going to come from.

"They all said they scared for real because they don't know what's going on, what's going to happen, if they are even going to be able to come back to work," said Thomas, going into detail many of the workers who were laid off are considered temporary workers.

On Tuesday, WCPO stopped by Olivet Baptist Church in Silverton and met Rhonda Miller, who runs the food pantry. Miller is also a retired UAW member who is helping out those who were laid off.

"When I went through my orientation, we were all told this is a great time for you guys, and then two months later, here I am, wondering if I am going to have a job next month or next week," said Lori Messner, another Ford worker who was laid off.

Messner is also passing the time by working at the food pantry.

"Not knowing if I'll be able to pay my rent, or you know, my car payment or whatever," said Messner. "I've already asked for some help today, you know, to help supplement, since I haven't gotten paid."

Many food pantries in the Tri-State said demand is up once again from last year. Some point to several factors like inflation, rising food and gas prices, but also because some haven't recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the Sharonville Community Fund posted on Facebook asking for non-perishable food donations due to high demand. A spokesperson told WCPO over the phone they are seeing about a 30% rise in demand from last year.

Operation Give Back told WCPO it's also seeing a 20-30% rise in demand this year from last year. The nonprofit is also asking for help from the community for donations to its food pantry.

Reach Out Lakota in West Chester reports demand is 32% from last year. In 2022, demand was up 35% and the executive director Brenda Yablonsky doesn't see the demand slowing down. This week, the nonprofit said boys' clothing was the most wanted item.

"The reasons are so broad," Yablonsky said. "I think the consistent thing though is people know that they come here for the immediate needs, right, of food and clothing, and that gives them a little breather."

While UAW members get some breathing room, they said they're focused on one thing.

"I'm ready for it to be over with, I'm ready to get back to work," said Thomas.

