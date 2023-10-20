Ford to cut 360 more workers from Sharonville plant one week after initial layoffs

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Ford is laying off hundreds of more workers at the Sharonville transmission plant, UAW Local 863 President Tod Turner said.

Approximately 360 workers are set to be laid off by the company on Monday.

These layoffs come one week after Ford laid off 306 workers at the plant. These workers were from multiple departments across all three shifts, but primarily the midnight shift. It's unclear what departments or shifts these new layoffs are from.

Turner said these layoffs are a direct response to the continued strikes at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. Turner also said the UAW fully expects these workers to be recalled when the strike is resolved.

"There's a level of anxiety every week, if we're one of the locals that will be called on strike," Turner previously said, "and now, with Kentucky Truck being out, there's a different kind of effect."

While workers at Sharonville's Ford plant have not been called to join the strike, 8,700 union members went on strike last Wednesday at Louisville's plant, which is Ford's largest plant in the world. The Louisville plant's assembly lines build multiple Ford vehicles, which then use transmissions from plants like Sharonville's.

"As soon as it happened we knew our next couple days were going to get real busy here at the Sharonville plant," Turner previously said.

Turner previously said he was surprised that the Sharonville plant wasn't part of the strikes, especially because the Ford Sharonville Transmission Plant makes the transmission for one of the most popular vehicles in the world: the Ford F-250.

The nationwide strikes have targeted the Big Three — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. UAW went on strike Sept. 15 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with the Big Three.