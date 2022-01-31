Watch
Tylersville Road closed after crash

Driver fled on foot
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 09:07:48-05

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Duke Energy said Tylersville Road between West Chester LeSourdsville and Beckett roads could be closed most of Monday after a crash.

A vehicle crash took down five utility poles along Tylersville Road at around 6 a.m. The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot. He was found by West Chester police around 8:30 a.m.

Duke Energy's outage map showed around 200 residents without power as of 8:45 a.m. The company said all outages should be repaired by noon it is advising drivers to take alternative routes.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

