Easy Monday forecast but issues brewing later this week

Let's address the elephant in the room and the social media buzz for later this week. Yes, there is a potent winter storm poised to hit the Midwest and Ohio Valley. How this plays out locally is coming into focus but I have some information to help you plan the week out so you are adequately prepared!

First, let's talk about today. Temperatures start in the upper teens and warm to 38 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny and it's a very normal last day of January.

The sky turns mostly cloudy on Tuesday as our next area of low pressure develops out to the west. Southwest winds will push temperatures into the low 50s that afternoon.

Then the 2-day system starts to make noise.

Rain will start Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rounds of light to moderate rain are likely to fall throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. You do not need to cancel or adjust any travel plans for this rain. A half in to 1" of rain will be possible. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s keeping everything liquid. And I don't see this changing.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday rain is likely



Then the story gets really interesting and complicated on Thursday. Colder air will be diving in from the northwest as rain continues to fall Thursday morning. As the temperature drops at the surface, this rain will start to freeze up on anything and everything. Yes, freezing rain. The best chance for freezing rain looks to be west of the I-71 corridor. Locations to the east of Cincinnati will hold onto the warmer air a bit longer. What is still coming into focus is what time this will start happening.

How the rest of Thursday plays out is where things aren't as crystal clear. What I can say is that you should prepare. Have backup plans for childcare if schools close due to ice Thursday. Make sure you have salt to help with ice on sidewalks and driveways. But also make sure you have food and an alternative heat source. I'm not trying to sound doomsday but if we get the significant ice that is being buzzed about, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday wintry mess on the horizon



Is this all hype or is this going to change? There is high confidence that this system will roll through the Ohio Valley and bring copious amounts of moisture. I'm talking 1.5" to 2" of liquid, potentially more. If all this falls as rain on your town, that's still a lot of rain for winter and it could lead to flooding. If even part of that turns to freezing rain or sleet, it's also a big mess. Currently, I'm most worried about Thursday afternoon and then issues lingering into Friday morning.

Snow is not one of the big elements for us at the current moment with this system. But we are watching the snow transition that is inevitable back in Indiana to the northwest.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 19

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain begins

Overcast

Low: 39

