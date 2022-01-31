Man killed following two-vehicle crash in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Bond Hill.

Cincinnati police identified the victim as 20-year-old Calvin Johnson III.

According to a news release, officers responded to the crash on 6800 Paddock Road around 8:40 p.m.

Investigators said a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was turning left on East Seymour Avenue from southbound Paddock Road when Johnson, driving a 2009 Ford Fusion northbound, hit the Hyundai Sonata and went off the roadway crashing into a tree.

Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release said police believe speed played a factor in the crash, but are still investigating whether impairment played a role. Police are unsure if seat belts were used.

Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.

