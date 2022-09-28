Two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School students fall from school window during fighting

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Two high school students fell out of a window Monday while fighting at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School, Principal Bret Bohannon said.

A 9-second video sent to WCPO by one of the students' guardians shows the two students begin fighting and then tumble into a window, break it and fall out. It is unclear what floor the two students were on.

Watch the video of the two students:

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School students fight, fall out of window

Bohannon said the two students were transported to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

"The district is currently investigating the situation and working with local law enforcement to fully understand what happened and why," Bohannon said.

He said the district remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure school environment for students.

RELATED

Parents charged with murder 5 years after death of 8-year-old

Middletown High School dismisses students early due to 'suspicious package'

PD: Woman charged with death of man she allegedly stabbed; Man ran into nearby home and was shot by homeowner