Two shot in West Chester, police investigating

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were shot in West Chester Sunday afternoon.

Police received reports of a shooting with multiple victims at the 9000 block of Erie Cir. at around 7 p.m., according to West Chester Police.

When police arrived on scene they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital.

The age and status of those involved are unknown at this time.

Police have affirmed that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

