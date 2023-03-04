Two shot during domestic dispute in Union Township

UNION TWP., Ohio — Two individuals were shot during a domestic dispute on Friday, Union Township Police Department said.
At approximately 12:24 p.m. the Union Township Communication Center received a 911 call for a domestic dispute in the 4000 block of Gene Lane.
While officers were responding, the caller said shots were fired. Upon the officer’s arrival, they identified a male suspect and took him into custody without incident.
Two gunshot victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police said.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
