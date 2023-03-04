Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two shot during domestic dispute in Union Township

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 08:23:29-05

UNION TWP., Ohio — Two individuals were shot during a domestic dispute on Friday, Union Township Police Department said.

At approximately 12:24 p.m. the Union Township Communication Center received a 911 call for a domestic dispute in the 4000 block of Gene Lane.

While officers were responding, the caller said shots were fired. Upon the officer’s arrival, they identified a male suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Two gunshot victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police said.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State

More local news:
Pregnant 26-year-old killed in Mount Healthy Heights Cincinnati high school's Black History Month art project becomes fundraiser Nonprofit started by Tri-State siblings makes donation to Cincinnati Children's

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.