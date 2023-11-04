Two killed in Morgan Township crash

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Morgan Township, the Butler County Sheriff Department said in a statement.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. road patrol deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Chapel Road and Layhigh Road for a crash involving two vehicles, the sheriff's department said.

Upon arrival, the deputies found one of the vehicles was on fire and its occupant trapped within. The second vehicle, determined to be the at fault vehicle, had heavy front end damage, deputies said. Deputies found that both vehicles had a single occupant.

The Morgan Township Life Squad also responded to the crash and determined both occupants were deceased upon arrival, deputies said.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T) were dispatched to the scene and is currently investigating.

It is undetermined at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor, deputies said.

S.T.A.R.T has not said if seat belts were worn by the occupants.

The investigation into this double fatal crash is ongoing.