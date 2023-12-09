Troopers: 4 injured in Tate Township crash

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Tate Township Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash at approximately 10:15 a.m. to South Bantam Road in Tate Township, Clermont Count.

Investigators said a Buick Century, driven by a 34-year-old male from Georgetown, was traveling northeast on South Bantam Road and failed to yield from a stop sign.

The Buick struck a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country, operated by a 50-year-old female from Bethel, as it was traveling northwest on State Route 125.

After impact, both vehicles continued off of the north edge of the roadway where they came to rest, the OSHP said.

The driver of the Buick suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the OSHP said.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Two juvenile occupants in this vehicle also suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital, the OSHP said.

The OSHP has not said if the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts or if excessive speed or impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation, the OSHP said.