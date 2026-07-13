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Troopers: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Brown County

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WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said it is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday on State Route 32 near the intersection of U.S. 62 in Eagle Township.

The investigation showed a motorcycle, operated by 28-year-old Charles T. Rump, was driving westbound on State Route 32. Troopers said Rump hit the rear end of a car that was stopped at a red light, and then hit a truck stopped at the red light.

Rump was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said a passenger in the car that was struck was not injured in the crash.

The Georgetown Post is continuing to investigate the crash.

WCPO 9 Headlines

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