Troopers: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Brown County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said it is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday on State Route 32 near the intersection of U.S. 62 in Eagle Township.

The investigation showed a motorcycle, operated by 28-year-old Charles T. Rump, was driving westbound on State Route 32. Troopers said Rump hit the rear end of a car that was stopped at a red light, and then hit a truck stopped at the red light.

Rump was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said a passenger in the car that was struck was not injured in the crash.

The Georgetown Post is continuing to investigate the crash.