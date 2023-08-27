Troopers: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Union Township crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — One person has died and another remains hospitalized after an early morning crash Sunday in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Route 125 traveled off the left side of roadway, struck two signs, and a parked vehicle and overturned, striking another parked vehicle, the OSHP said.

The passenger, a woman, was pronounced deceased at scene by the Clermont County Coroner's office. The driver was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, the OSHP said.

It is unknown if the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the OSHP said.

The cause of the cause remains under investigation by the OSHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.