Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Union Township crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_3376.jpg
Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 09:26:24-04

UNION TOWNSHIP — One person has died and another remains hospitalized after an early morning crash Sunday in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Route 125 traveled off the left side of roadway, struck two signs, and a parked vehicle and overturned, striking another parked vehicle, the OSHP said.

The passenger, a woman, was pronounced deceased at scene by the Clermont County Coroner's office. The driver was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, the OSHP said.

It is unknown if the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the OSHP said.

The cause of the cause remains under investigation by the OSHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Reds score go-ahead run on 11th-inning balk, win 8-7 over Diamondbacks Boupendza, Acosta spark Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over NYCFC Goshen Methodist opens sanctuary more than a year after tornado's devastation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.