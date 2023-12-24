Tri-State trash services to be delayed due to Christmas

CINCINNATI — Holiday parties and unwrapping presents can lead to lots of trash — but beware some trash services will be delayed this week due to Christmas.

Rumpke announced Friday that there will be no service on Monday, Dec. 25 causing pickup to be delayed by a day.

Here's when Rumpke customers should expect service to come to their home:



Monday customers will have pickup on Tuesday

Tuesday customers will have pickup on Wednesday

Wednesday customers will have pickup on Thursday

Thursday customers will have pickup on Friday

Friday customers will have pickup on Saturday

In Covington, curbside trash and recycling will be delayed by a day for the next two weeks due to Christmas and New Year's.

Similar to Rumpke customers, Covington trash pickup normally on Monday will be pushed to Tuesday, Tuesday will be pushed to Wednesday and so on throughout the week.

Rumpke also sent out a reminder about what holiday items are and aren't accepted in Rumpke's recycling program.

To stay on Santa's nice list, you can recycle items such as:



Non-foil wrapping paper

Cardboard boxes

Paper gift bags

Gift boxes

Postcards, greeting cards and envelopes

Newspapers and sales ads

Junk mail

Clean pizza boxes

Paperboard (like cereal boxes)

Glass bottles and jars

Beverage cartons

Aluminum and steel cans

Plastic bottles, jugs, tubs and cups (colored party cups like red Solo cups are not accepted)

You'll end up on Santa's naughty list if you recycle these items:

Christmas lights

Ornaments

Christmas trees (real or artificial)

Ribbon

Tissue Paper

Foil wrapping paper

Toys

Candles and candle holders

Greeting cards with sound (these contain lithium-ion batteries!)

Styrofoam

Plastic packaging

Batteries

Covington residents looking to recycle holiday lights can drop them off in recycling bins at City Hall and several other places. Click here for the full list of locations.

Covington residents can also click here to learn how to recycle their natural trees from Christmas.

Rumpke said for those looking to toss trees that any natural tree should be no more than 6-feet-tall when placing it on the curb. Artificial trees should be dissembled and placed inside trash containers.