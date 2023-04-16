Tri-State organizations work to help women look and feel their best with new interview outfit

COVINGTON — Empowering women through styling is how two Tri-State organizations plan to help get more women back into the workforce.

Dress for Success Cincinnati and the Life Learning Center (LLC) teamed up to start the StyleHER Program in Northern Kentucky.

The boutique has been open inside the Life Learning Center in Northern Kentucky for about three months.

“It’s been going great. We’ve referred around 30 women to come and get styled through the StyleHER program here at Dress for Success of course we would love to see that number continue to grow,” said LLC Director of Development Laura Berkemeier.

She added more than a dozen women have been referred to this program from external references.

Dress for Success is based in Norwood, so this new Covington boutique expands their footprint and increases accessibility.

“Partnering with them and what they’re trying to do we can become one and help those individuals become successful citizens of society once again,” said Dress for Success Program Director Dr. Angela Rivers-Harper.

The two organizations have been trying to start a partnership for years. It kept getting delayed because of the COVID pandemic.

“I hope that when women come here they are feeling a sense of kindness and that someone cares. They’re feeling a sense of love,” Rivers-Harper said.

Berkemeier said they work with at-risk adults and individuals who have hit a barrier in their life. Life Learning Center helps them get back on their feet in style.

“It can be very daunting stepping into that interview situation, and there’s something physical that happens. Physical and emotional, a change in individuals when they put on professional clothing. It’s almost like putting on a Superman cape. You feel stronger, you feel more confident. So, giving women that power and enabling them to feel lifted is so rewarding,” Berkemeier said.

Berkemeier noted many of the women they help face barriers to buying professional clothing.

“So, there’s a catch 22. You’re trying to find a job, trying to get income. But, if you don’t have an income, that's why you’re looking for a job. How are you going to purchase professional clothing if you don’t have a job to do so, so it’s a vicious cycle,” she said.

She added the boutique offers women a chance to be set up for success from day 1.

Rivers-Harper knows this to be true and encourages women to reach out if they need help.

“It’s OK to not be Ok. It’s OK to ask for help. You never know where, again, the person servicing you started. I was a client for Dress for Success. So, I know how to feel to ask for help when you really don’t want it, want to ask for help. You just never know the person that’s helping you and what your story will help the next person,” Rivers-Harper said.

Berkmeier said more women are trying to return to the workforce, and this new boutique will help them do just that.

If you would like to have a new interview outfit, you can schedule an appointment on Dress for Success's website.