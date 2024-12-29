Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tri-State leaders react to the death of former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, the Carter Center announced Sunday. The 39th U.S. president, who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family.
Jimmy Carter
Posted
and last updated

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, the Carter Center announced Sunday.

The 39th U.S. president, who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family, according to the Carter Center. Carter had been in hospice care since February 2023. His wife, Rosalynn, passed away at the age of 77 roughly one year ago.

Tri-State leaders have been reacting and issuing statements following the news of the former president's death.

RELATED | Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati working on homes at 'Carter Court,' honoring Jimmy Carter

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he and his wife, Fran, are saddened to hear of Carter's death.

"President Carter lived his faith through his public life, and he had one of the most impactful post-presidencies in American history," DeWine said. "He dedicated his life to humanitarian work, including the building of housing through Habitat for Humanity, for which he became synonymous.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement that Carter "lived a truly American dream."

"President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable," McConnell said. "Jimmy Carter served as our commander-in-chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most."

Remembering the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter following his death

Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-1) called Carter "a true public servant."

"From a peanut farm to the presidency, Jimmy Carter lived a life dedicated to others," Landsman wrote on X.

Alex Triantafilous, the chairman of the Ohio GOP, posted to X, saying "America will be right to celebrate the post-presidency of President Carter for the incredible work he did for peace and for the less fortunate."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also called Carter a "true American" who "lived through his faith and values every day."

"Let us all learn from him and honor his memory by leading with love," Beshear wrote on X.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted posted to X thanking the former president for his service to the country, as well as god.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alice Reece posted on X, saying she has asked the county administrator to fly American flags at half-staff across the county.

"Thank you President Carter for your leadership and humanitarian work across the globe," Reece wrote.

Watch Live:

Operation Searchlight: White Supremacist Heist

More local news:
CPD: Driver strikes couple, crashes into Taste of Belgium at The Banks Mother of Christ Catholic Church in Winton Hills closes after nearly 8 decades Luke Kuechly, Willie Anderson among 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money