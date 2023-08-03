Tri-State first responders receive retention incentives through state program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tens of thousands of Ohio first responders from more than 300 agencies — including multiple in the Tri-State — will receive around $35 million in retention incentives.

The money comes from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program, created in 2022 to address burnout and staffing shortages. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency provides funding to support initiatives for first responders' physical and mental health, recruit and restore workforce levels and address training costs.

Fifteen departments in Hamilton County alone received funding. First responders in Butler, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties were also included.

To date, around $100 million has been awarded to Ohio emergency response agencies. The program is supported by the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that state leaders dedicated to first responders.

"In Ohio, we value our first responders and know that the work they do is essential," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release. "Our goal through this program is to ensure that our firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers have the support and resources they need for their personal well-being and in their professional lives."

