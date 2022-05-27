Train derails in Hamilton, multiple railroad crossings blocked

HAMILTON, Ohio — A CSX train derailed around 8 a.m. Friday at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton.
Four boxcars went off the tracks, Hamilton police said. Two were empty but two others had vehicles inside.
Investigators said no one was injured and there is no danger to the public.
The following railroad crossings are closed as crews work to clean up the area:
- Walnut Street
- Martin Luther King Boulevard
- Fourth Street
- Third Street
- Second Street
- Front Street
- Millville Avenue
- Kenworth Avenue
Train derailment in Hamilton. Fortunately no injuries. Roughly five cars involved. Hanover St. closed. CSX on scene investigating. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/WPj1mbn9rm
— Jay Warren (@JayWarrenWCPO) May 27, 2022
Police said there is no timeline on when they expect the debris to be cleared.
Investigators have not said if they know what caused the train to derail.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
