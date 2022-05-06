TRAFFIC: The southbound lanes of I-71/75 briefly closed at Brent Spence Bridge for 'police incident'

CINCINNATI — The southbound lanes of I-71/75 were briefly closed at the Brent Spence Bridge for a "police incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic was visibly stopped at the bridge and ODOT said the ramp from I-71 south/US-50 west to I-71/75 SB also closed. The highway has since reopened.

Police have not yet provided a reason for the closure. It happened just hours before the expected arrival of President Joe Biden at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Biden is scheduled to meet with manufacturing leaders Friday to check out new additive manufacturing technology, also known as 3D printing. Air Force One is expected to arrive around 1 p.m.

The President will then visit United Performance Metals in Hamilton, speaking at around 3:30 p.m. Biden's exact route to and from United Performance Metals can't be disclosed, however, travel will be restricted on highways and ramps as the motorcade travels so drivers on the Tri-State's highways and roads nearby can expect delays as the President travels from the airport to Hamilton and then again around the evening rush hour after he departs.

I-75 South is CLOSED at I-71 (MM: 0.4), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8bS7im for updates. pic.twitter.com/awBXxp10MQ — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) May 6, 2022

Police have not released a reason for the closure, but it's happened just hours before President Joe Biden is expected to land at the