Toy Team 9: Tri-State donated over 6,000 toys for kids in need this year

CINCINNATI — The annual Toy Team 9 campaign has ended and the numbers are officially in: The Tri-State came together and donated over 6,000 toys across multiple Walmart locations in just one weekend.

In all, WCPO9 gathered 6,385 toys during the drive on December 7.

The West Chester Walmart location brought in the most toys out of all the locations, with 1,264 donated at just that spot.

Here's how many toys were donated at each location this year:

  • Florence location: 570 toys
  • Ft. Wright location: 566 toys
  • Western Hills location: 837 toys
  • Colerain location: 458 toys
  • West Chester location: 1,264
  • Milford location: 896 toys
  • Fairfax location: 594 toys
  • Eastgate location: 467 toys
  • Mason location: 733 toys

This campaign is a WCPO 9 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization.  Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Cincinnati area and are tax deductible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

