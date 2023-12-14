Toy Shop volunteers needed at The Salvation Army

CINCINNATI — The Salvation Army is changing lives this holiday season, but the charity now needs volunteers to support the Toy Shop Christmas distribution.

Several Toy Shops are set up at the different neighborhood locations, including the largest on Center Hill Avenue. Distribution starts on Monday, December 18.

The Toy Shop is set up much like a traditional toy store so families can come in and personally choose gifts for their children.

About 550 families have registered for Christmas assistance this year.

The Salvation Army has received donations from the community and from the Marines Toys for Tots program to provide toys for about 1,500 children.

"It's such a tough time for so many people, we're glad we get to bring relief," said Captain Gina Harris.

Families participating in the Toy Shop program had to pre-register children in the fall. Harris said they will work with families who weren’t able to register, but still need gifts for their children. They are hoping to have extra gifts on Thursday, after registered families have shopped.

The Toy Shop has provided Christmas presents to area children for more than 60 years.

In 2022, the Salvation Army provided more than 54,000 gifts to children, families and seniors. The Salvation Army also distributed 5,000 books and numerous teddy bears and dolls for children.

Those interested in volunteering to help with the Toy Shop can sign up online.