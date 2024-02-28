Tornado touches down in Clark County; storm damage reported across area

At least one tornado touched down in Clark County early this morning as severe thunderstorms moved across the region, also bringing damaging straight line winds, hail and torrential downpours along a cold front.

A tornado was reported at 4:54 a.m. to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, spotted southeast of Springfield. Heavy debris was reported on Mitchell Road and a tornadic debris signature was observed on radar.

A tornado also was reported at 4:56 a.m. about four miles southeast of Springfield, with multiple houses damaged and a debris signature also seen on radar.

The NWS reported at 5:01 a.m. that radar confirmed a tornado southeast of Springfield moving toward South Vienna.

A severe thunderstorm with strong rotation was located at 4:42 a.m. over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A tornado was radar indicated, and the NWS said “a tornado is occurring or imminent.”

It is not immediately clear whether the tornado reports involved separate tornadoes.

The storms also dropped 2-inch, or egg sized, hail, which was reported at 4:55 a.m. near Springfield.

Storm damage reports also are coming in, including multiple houses damaged about five miles east to southeast of Springfield.

A large tree fell on a house at 4:35 a.m. in Huber Heights, and another tree fell on a car nearby.

A 12-inch diameter tree was reported down at 4:59 a.m. near New Love Road and Interstate 70 west of South Vienna.

During the thunderstorm, wind gusts of 60 mph were reported at 4:56 a.m. at Springfield-Beckley Airport.

