Tornado touched down at CVG during Wednesday evening storms, NWS says

HEBRON, Ky. — A tornado touched down at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport during storms that rolled through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In a preliminary report, the NWS said it "has confirmed that a tornado touched down" at CVG during Wednesday evening storms.

The storm survey team is still assessing the tornado's path length and the overall intensity of the tornado, the report said.

A spokesperson with CVG told WCPO early Thursday morning that there was some damage on airport property.

"Severe weather that came through the area overnight caused damage to a building under construction on airport property," reads a statement from the spokesperson. "No one was injured."

