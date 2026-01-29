'Too much ice to safely land' | Anderson Ferry closes as ice gathers on Ohio River

CINCINNATI — The Anderson Ferry announced it will be closed Thursday, according to an announcement on the ferry's social media page.

"Too much ice to safely land," reads the post.

The ferry re-opened Wednesday, ferrying drivers from Riverside in Cincinnati to Boone County across the Ohio River; it was closed Monday and Tuesday after a winter storm dropped nearly a foot of snow on the Greater Cincinnati region.

Since the snowstorm, temperatures in the Tri-State have been bitterly cold, raising questions of whether or not the Ohio River could freeze, like it did in 1977.

But that outcome doesn't seem likely — in 1977, the Tri-State endured 26 straight days with below-freezing temperatures, capped by three days in the -20s. And those were the air temperatures, not the wind chill like we're getting now.

Today, the temperatures aren't nearly as cold as the ones that hit the region in 1977 — nor will they last as long.

Still, chunks of ice can be seen floating down the Ohio River as parts of it try to freeze, even as boats and barges continue to try to navigate the waterway.

We've reached out to the Anderson Ferry to ask about the challenges facing the business and what conditions they face on the river, but we have not heard back.