RICHWOOD, Ky. — Boone County commissioners unanimously rejected plans to build a new Kroger grocery store, gas pumps, and other commercial space in Richwood at the intersection of Paddock Drive and Frogtown Connector Road.

The planning commission recommended in a 14-0 vote that commissioners reject the proposal, saying the plan to rezone the 20-acre lot was inconsistent with the county's comprehensive plan because it wasn't designed to reduce impact on residential developments.

In a presentation to commissioners, Zoning Planner Steve Lilly added there were significant concerns over traffic impact on residents on what was an already notoriously slow roadway. He also argued there hadn't been a significant economic shift in the region that would demand the zoning be changed to commercial.

WATCH: We talk with people at the Fiscal Court meeting

'Too big of an undertaking' | Richwood Kroger development plan denied by Boone County Fiscal Court

Paddock Drive resident Diana Ramsey pleaded from the podium for commissioners to not to make her commute more troublesome.

"All it does is make Paddock Drive residents wait and wait, and then we wait and wait, just so we can get to the next light to wait longer so we can get to the next light and wait longer," she said.

Debbie Kahill also worried about the potential for increased traffic in her subdivision with an outlet leading to Paddock Road.

"So, we have a lot of children, younger people pushing strollers and e-bikes, scooters, bicycles, walkers, and no sidewalks, so people have to walk in the road," she said.

Attorney Kevin Hoskins, who represents Kroger and the property owner, argued the commission had to approve its rezoning application if it met any one of three conditions:



Does it adhere to the county comprehensive plan?

Is the zoning change appropriate?

Has there been significant economic change in the region making the zoning change necessary?



"We submit that each of these conditions is present, and, again, we only need to show one of the findings," Hoskins said.

Commissioners disagreed, voting to deny the request.

Kahill said she knows the land next to her home will eventually be developed, but she was "thrilled" this proposal wasn't moving forward.

"I know eventually something will go in that area. It's 20 acres of prime property, but I think this was way too big of an undertaking."

Hoskins didn't provide further comment when we asked for a reaction after the vote.