Time is running out to get your REAL ID for travel

CINCINNATI — In six months, everyone 18 or older will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to travel domestically and access certain federal facilities, including military bases.

To apply for a REAL ID driver’s license, permit or ID card, individuals must visit a Driver Licensing Regional Office and present one proof of identity, one proof of social security and two proofs of residency. This requirement is part of the federal REAL ID Act, which aims to establish minimum security standards for state-issued identification documents.

“As we near the REAL ID enforcement date, Team Kentucky wants to encourage Kentuckians to gather the necessary documents and apply early,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a press release. “Even if you rarely fly, having a REAL ID helps keep your options open should you need to travel by air within the U.S. or visit a military base after enforcement begins on May 7, 2025.”

After the enforcement date, a standard-issued driver’s license will continue to be valid for driving and can be used as proof of identity, age, and residence for voting and age-restricted purchases, such as buying alcohol. Additionally, it will remain acceptable for accessing federal facilities, including Social Security offices and Veterans Administration hospitals.

A REAL ID is not valid for international travel.

To ensure a smooth application process for a REAL ID, residents should make an appointment at a regional office. Click here for a listing of regional office and prepare by taking the IDocument Quiz or reviewing the list of valid documents to avoid any delays.

Parts of this article originally appeared on our media partner's website, LINK nky.