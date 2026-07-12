BETHEL, Ohio — Eighty motorcyclists braved the rain Saturday to honor fallen Batavia soldier Matt Maupin during the 22nd annual benefit ride in Clermont County.

Maupin was just 20 years old when he disappeared while serving in the Iraq War as a staff sergeant. His remains were found four years later in 2008.

The TKMC Knights of Honor Cincinnati and Yellow Ribbon organizations host the event annually on Maupin's birthday to raise money for the Matt Maupin Scholarship Fund.

Riders set out from West Clermont High School, where Maupin graduated, and made their way to the Matt Maupin Welcome Pavilion at East Fork State Park. This year, the route included a special stop in Bethel for the town's Fourth of July parade celebration.

WATCH: Riders pay tribute to Matt Maupin during the 22nd annual benefit ride in Clermont County

‘Till they all come home’ | 22nd annual ride to honor the life of Sgt. Matt Maupin

Mandy Daniels, of TKMC Knights of Honor Cincinnati, said the rain did not dampen the spirit of the day.

"All of the riders said it was a great ride and then the clouds came down so it was like a car wash for them. When they came in we got them under the awnings and everyone dried out some and ate, but they're all having a good time laughing playing and just being one," Daniels said.

"We wanted to honor Matt, as everybody knows he is one of our fallen he is one of the taken," Daniels said.

Plans for the 25th anniversary of the ride are already in the works.

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