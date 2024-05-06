Thousands flock Downtown for Flying Pig, Reds, Cinco de Mayo and more

CINCINNATI — It’s been one of the busiest weekend’s of the year in Cincinnati between the Flying Pig Marathon, Reds games, Cinco de Mayo celebrations and more.

More than 39,000 participants registered for Flying Pig races throughout the marathon weekend. Thousands more cheered them on from the sidelines Downtown.

“We did hear that it's one of the most famous marathons in America,” said Sandra Boyle, part of a group that flew in to participate from New York.

Thousands of others enjoyed festivities a few blocks north at Fountain Square. The Hispanic Chamber hosted a Cinco de Mayo festival Saturday and Sunday.

“I wanted to dance salsa,” said Meibys Vera, attending the event.

Fans poured out of the Aronoff Center following a show. Others poured into bars at the Banks to cheer on the Reds.

“I love it,” said Kenneth Reese. “You got a lot of different people. You got a lot of different stuff going on down here.”

Businesses banked in on the big crowds.

“We thought yesterday was going to be kind of a bust because of all the weather and it turned out to be one of the busiest days we've had this year,” said David Redmond, General Manager at The Filson.

“As long as we're open, just people in and out,” said Abigail Daumeyer, the restaurant’s Event Coordinator and Front House Manager.

Cincinnati business leaders say the weekend serves as a kickoff to summer.

“Winter is a quiet time Downtown and this just opens up the doors and lets the business really start reaping the rewards of all the foot traffic that's coming Downtown again,” said Amy Fitzgibbons, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.