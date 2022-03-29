This year's Cadbury Bunny is Cincinnati therapy pup Annie Rose

CINCINNATI — The votes are in, and the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny is Cincinnati therapy dog Annie Rose.

The Cadbury brand team, alongside a judge's panel made up of three previous pups to earn the title, narrowed the field of applicants down to the top 10 finalists who were then voted on by fans across the United States.

Prior to donning the iconic bunny ears for the contest, Annie Rose has worked as a therapy dog visiting local nursing homes in Cincinnati to bring joy to the seniors who live there — and she didn't give up in the face of a global COVID-19 pandemic either. While humans weren't allowed to visit residents in nursing homes, Annie Rose worked to bring smiles to seniors outside their windows.

"We can't thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond," said Lori, Annie Rose's owner, in a press release from the company. "Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news, but can't wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears."

Not only will Annie Rose star in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, she also gets to take home a $5,000 cash prize. Annie Rose's votes also helped raise an additional $20,000 for the ASPCA.

Annie Rose is the second pup from Ohio to snag the bunny ears in the four years the contest has run: In 2020, Lt. Dan in New Richmond, Ohio won the honor, meaning the Tri-State area has officially produced more Cadbury bunnies than anywhere else so far.