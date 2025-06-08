'They just want love' | Thousands attend Hamilton's Pride festival despite rising tensions in LGBTQ+ community

HAMILTON, Ohio — Despite rising tensions in the LGBTQ+ community, thousands of people attended Hamilton's 5th annual Pride festival on Saturday.

"I'm delighted," said Hamilton Pride Director Ellie Bryant. "This makes my heart happy."

Bryant said it was a welcome sight to see so many attend the festival. She said Saturday was their best turnout ever.

"To have this many people hear about inclusion and love and acceptance, what more can I ask for?" Bryant said.

WCPO 9 asked Hamilton Pride Vice Chair Jake Welch what life has been like recently for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I would say tension is definitely an understatement," Welch said.

Hear more about how organizers and community members are dealing with that tension:

Thousands attend Hamilton's Pride festival despite rising tensions in LGBTQ+ community

Welch said lately, there's been more division from the national media and politicians against them. He said it's also happening locally, like with Ohio lawmakers trying to push for a bill that bans drag shows.

It's just one of several anti-LGBTQ+ bills being heard at the statehouse right now. Supporters of those bills say it's to protect children and traditional family values.

Welch said it's frustrating because there's no reason for the divisiveness.

"We all have a lot more in common than we have different," Welch said.

Bryant said she often sees nasty comments on social media related to Pride month.

"You'll get people that have very negative things to say," Bryant said. "Pictures of our Pride parade from last year, people were like, 'here comes the clown show' and it's hurtful."

But she said it's not their goal to retaliate. Instead, they try to fight back through unity.

"We try to approach everybody with love and with our acceptance and maybe that will make them realize that we welcome them," Bryant said.

That love and acceptance were apparent throughout the festival, especially when watching Linda Nix.

She's been to Hamilton Pride for the past 4 years to give out what she calls, "free Mom hugs."

"I've had people cry," Nix said. "One kid's mom died 13 years ago and they've never seen them after they transitioned and we just hugged for a minute."

She said her reasoning for doing it is simple.

"They just want love," Nix said. "They want to be seen, felt, and heard and know that they are important."

Bryant said, even though times are tough now, she encourages everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to stand together.

"We just try harder; we continue to show up and show out," Bryant said.