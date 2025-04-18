CINCINNATI — Project Linus Southwest Ohio chapter is making thousands of handmade blankets for children undergoing medical crises or other hardships.

A group of ladies gathered inside Gloria's Sewing Studio near Bridgetown to pack the blankets.

"This is my ministry," said Gloria Kern, seamstress for Project Linus.

Watch: How the organization sews the blankets with love for children in need

'They are going to remember that blanket'| Project Linus Southwest Ohio makes blankets for children in need

The national organization is named after the Charlie Brown character Linus, who carried his security blanket everywhere.

The local Southwest Ohio chapter has delivered just under 89,000 handmade blankets since 2001.

Kern has been sewing blankets for the chapter since it was founded.

"We will cut it into six-inch strips, and actually, when we sew it, we are doing a front and a back at the same time," Kern said.

After the blankets are made, they are packed and delivered to children at the Children's Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Bethany House, and other organizations.

"There is no better light in the world than the light on their face," Kern said.

Each blanket is crocheted, sewn and quilted with love.

"It's more of can I just wrap up and snuggle," said Margaret Snider, chapter coordinator of Project Linus Southwest Ohio.

Traveling Linus is a doll that helps make the blanket delivery. Snider has been documenting his story on Facebook. He also has trips booked through 2026.

"I'm in the process of paying for his bus fare to go to North Carolina," Snider said.

The nonprofit is looking for more donations.

"Think of a little kid dragging around their blanket. It has to be washable; it has to have been made in a non-smoking environment," Snider said.

It's about making an impact in each child's life.

"They are going to remember that blanket that helped them through," Kern said.

If you are looking to donate a handmade blanket, email projectlinusswohio@gmail.com.

Blankets cannot be sewn with fleece or be fringed.

You can also drop off handmade blankets at these locations:



Bessie's Quilting Niche (Behind Flower Shop) in Alexandria, Ky

Kramer's Sew & Vac on Montgomery Road in Cincinnati, Ohio

Mason Community Center on Montgomery Road in Mason, Ohio

Michael's Arts & Crafts in Florence, Ky

Milford First United Methodist Church in Milford, Ohio

"Picture This…" Custom Framing Gallery in Lebanon, Ohio

Quilt 'n Stuff in Lebanon, Ohio

St Ignatius Loyola Church in Cincinnati, Ohio

Stitches Quilt Shop in Glendale, Ohio

The Quilt Cabin in Goshen, Ohio