'The suspect fled the scene' | Blue Ash police say cicada caused crash with no injuries

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A crash in Blue Ash that fortunately resulted in no injuries is now a cautionary tale for those in the path of Brood XIV.

Blue Ash police posted the crash on social media, suggesting drivers consider keeping their windows rolled up for the next few weeks.

"As you can see, a cicada attack can be dangerous," the police department wrote. "Fortunately, no one was inured in the crash. The suspect fled the scene."

The crash did not appear to involve any other vehicles, but a silver Kia can be seen rolled entirely onto its passenger side.

It's not the first time a hapless Tri-State driver has been driven off the road by a surprise cicada divebomb; in 2021, Cincinnati police said a cicada was to blame for a crash on Riverside Drive in the East End. A cicada flew through that driver's open window, "striking the driver in the face," before the driver crashed into a pole, Cincinnati police said.

The flying menaces have also been wreaking havoc on guests at Kings Island lately.

Last weekend, several people shared their experiences on TikTok of cicadas joining them at Kings Island, including Butler County mom Hope Daniels.

Daniels shared the moment where her young son Oliver realized a cicada had decided to land on his shirt as they entered the park.

"He loves all things bugs and earth, but when it comes to the cicadas, I don't know if it's the legs or the noises that they make; it creeps him out," Daniels said.

Fortunately, Brood XIV is beginning to clear out in many areas, though Dr. Gene Kritsky from Mount St. Joseph University said some areas of the Tri-State saw them pop up from the ground a little later than usual this year.

"They've been emerging a little later than we expected in some places. Batavia just had an emergence last week, whereas in Loveland, they started two weeks ago," Kritsky said.

See more of Brood XIV's reign of terror at Kings Island below: