Police: Car crash caused by cicada flying into window

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 21:08:59-04

CINCINNATI — A single-vehicle crash in the East End is being blamed on a cicada, a Tweet by the Cincinnati Police said Monday afternoon.

The Tweet said the bug flew in through an open window and struck a driver in the face.

The car struck a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

