Police: Car crash caused by cicada flying into window

CINCINNATI — A single-vehicle crash in the East End is being blamed on a cicada, a Tweet by the Cincinnati Police said Monday afternoon.
The Tweet said the bug flew in through an open window and struck a driver in the face.
The car struck a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.
#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021