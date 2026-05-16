'The rest of my life will be dedicated to peace' | Husband remembers wife hit and killed by USPS truck

CINCINNATI — Two days after Twyla Brigham was hit and killed by a United States Postal Service truck on Vine Street, her husband, Aaron Freeman, sat down one-on-one with WCPO to remember his wife and share how her legacy will live on.

Police said Brigham was outside of a crosswalk when the truck hit her around 2:09 a.m.

When we talked with Freeman Friday, he told us he had just spent a date night with her at a friend's house minutes before she was hit.

"We said goodbye, told each other we loved each other," he said through tears.

Minutes later, he said he was on the second floor of the home charging his phone, and he heard a commotion outside. Freeman said that when he peered out the second-floor window, he could see Brigham lying in the street.

"I just started yelling," he said.

WATCH: Aaron Freeman remembers his wife of nearly a decade in a one-on-one with WCPO

Husband remembers wife hit and killed by USPS truck

Freeman said they had spent most of their eight years together touring the country, producing for musicians, but Brigham had recently started going to the University of Cincinnati for a degree in psychology.

"When I first met Twyla, she didn't have a GED or diploma, but she had drive," Freeman said. "She had all of that."

He said they had been through tough times both individually and together, but Twyla was "swift and fierce."

"You'd think that a person had hit their all-time low and, in reality, they were just getting started pulling themselves right up out of the mud," Freeman said.

Freeman said he knows he will have to channel that resilience to lay her to rest and continue to care for their four children.

He said there would be funeral services May 30 and a memorial service, though further details hadn't been decided.

"My baby liked to have fun. She liked to have fun with her family. She was a delight to everybody. The rest of my life will be dedicated to peace," Freeman said.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

USPS released the following statement following the crash:

"U.S. Postal Inspection Service-Cincinnati Field Office are working with local law enforcement on this incident and the investigation is ongoing. As reported, the female pedestrian who was struck by a USPS truck in St. Bernard overnight has succumbed to her injuries. Our office is working with investigators and USPS personnel. The postal employee involved in the incident did stay on scene and has been cooperating with investigators. At this time no charges have been filed. Local enforcement who responded to the scene are St. Bernard Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office."