'The prices were high already' | Tri-State shoppers worried new tariffs add more strain to their wallets

CINCINNATI — The White House announced 25% tariffs will be placed on Mexico and Canada, along with 10% tariffs placed on China. The Trump administrated cited incoming fentanyl, illegal immigration, and international trade deficits as reasons for these tariffs.

Leaders in Mexico and Canada have responded with retaliatory tariffs against goods from the United States.

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to place tariffs on the United States's two neighbors and closest trade partners.

President Trump posted on social media Sunday that Americans may feel 'some pain' due to tariffs, but he reiterated his belief that it will be worth it for the U.S.

But for local shoppers, their fears are inside the grocery store and outside at the gas pump.

“Might as well fill up now," said one person filling up their gas tank Sunday at the Newport Pavilion.

"Food and gas, it all comes out of the same pocket," said another customer at the shopping center.

Three specific goods imported from Canada and Mexico could see a major impact, including oil, fresh produce, and vehicle parts, according to an ABC News report on January 31st.

WCPO 9 News Avocados sold at a Newport Kroger

Customers in Newport understood how many things they purchase come from the US's next-door neighbors.

"I got tomatoes, I got some corn and different veggies...absolutely some of it," said Jill McGlone.

"I know we import a lot of crude oil, gas, all that kind of stuff from Canada," said Ali Khan, who filled his gas tank up Sunday afternoon.

As the leaders in all three North American countries continue their economic responses, local consumers told WCPO they worry if they're being forgotten.

"There's a big disconnect there," said Khan.

"You just never know what's going to happen," said Gail Tanner.